FG urges civil servants to ignore planned strike

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The federal government has urged public servants to ignore the strike planned for Monday by organized lab our, saying efforts are in place to resolve all contending issues.

This was made known yesterday in a circular signed by Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The circular read: “Sequel to the call by the labour unions for workers to embark on industrial action from Monday, 28th September 2020, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, wishes to inform all public servants that the federal government team is currently engaging with the labour unions with a view to resolving all contentious issues and avert the planned industrial action.

“Furthermore, it is important to note that there is a court injunction granted by the National Industrial Court (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/253/2020) on 24th September 2020 restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria from embarking on any form of industrial action pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice.

“Accordingly, all officers on Grade Level 12 and above and those on essential services are hereby strongly advised to be at work to perform their official duties.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are therefore enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned officers and ensure strict compliance.”

The labour unions recently gave the federal government a two-weeks ultimatum to reverse the hike in electricity tariff and pump price of petrol.

