Nigeria has assured its citizens living as refugees in Diffa, Niger Republic,of its ongoing arrangements to return them to the country.

A federal government delegation to the country,led by Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zullum made the remark when the delegation visited Nigerian refugees in Diffa for an on-the-spot assessment to assure them of efforts being made to repatriate them.

Gov Zulum,according to a statement by Nneka Ikem Anibeze,Special Assistant to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq,was accompanied by the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI) Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed.

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq,according to the statement, was represented in the trip by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary Alhaji Ali Grema.

“During the visit, Gov Zulum assured the Internally Displaced Persons in the Republic of Niger of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment in ensuring their safe return to Nigeria and their reintegration into the society.

“The team also met with officials from the Nigerien government led by Governor Isa Lameen of Diffa region and toured an ongoing construction of 1000 temporary Shelter units and 280 Refugee Housing Units in Damasak town located on the fringes of the Nigerien border,” the statement said.

