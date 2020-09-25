FG to issue Ondo Port declaration in November – Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Says “I’ve worked to make history, I am sure posterity will be kind to me”

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday declared to stakeholders across the state that the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government will issue to the state, a declaration to commence the construction of the largest sea port in West Africa, on or before November 2020.

Akeredolu said he was sure that he has worked for history, and posterity shall be kind to him soon, like the late Yoruba sage, Obafemi Awolowo, if those taking over from him tow his path on investment promotion and development.

Addressing members of a group, Ondo Coalition 2020, in Akure, the State capital, Akeredolu said by the grace of God, a fully loaded ship shall be offloaded in the state before he completes his second term.

Coalition 2020 is a group of 30 political parties, religious leaders, opinion moulders, women groups, interest groups, political leaders and youth organisations.

Akeredolu, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said the Deep Sea Port project is major priority of his administration, stressing that it is the only singular project that will turn around the fortune of not just the state, but the country, if dutifully executed.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I have a good news for you. Our freedom from economic stagnation, youth unemployment and extreme poverty is nearer” Akeredolu declared.

“The central government of President Muhammadu Buhari, all things being equal, shall issue a declaration to the Government of Ondo State on or before November 2020 to commence the construction of what may be the largest deep sea port in WEST Africa sub-region.

“I want to say again with all sense of responsibility that the major priority of my second term is the Ondo Port and Bitumen Exploration. Also, Like I have been doing, I will continue to sell the Agriculture potentials of our state to the world.

“I urge you to vote for continuity. Only continuity of this administration can bring the actualization of the Port Ondo into reality. Late former Governor Olusegun Agagu’s government began this project but it was abandoned for eight years by the immediate past administration.

“We have decided to start this Port Ondo because we know its importance to the economy of this state and the nation of Nigeria in general. I am being pushed by the passion to work for history. Our Baba Awolowo worked for us, I want to work for tomorrow, too, I have worked, and i am sure posterity shall be kind to me,” Akeredolu said.

In his remarks, the coordinator of Ondo Coalition 2020, Mr. Akin Akinbobola, described Akeredolu as a man of many parts and someone who is committed to rewriting the narratives of the state from a civil service state to a haven of industrialisation.

