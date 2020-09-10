FG seeks partnership with South-West govs on housing project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Government has expressed readiness to partner with South-West governors in the area of provision of infrastructure aimed at opening up the region for more development opportunities for public housing.

The Management of the Federal Housing Authority, led by the Managing Director, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, and the Executive Director, Business Development, Abdulmumin Jibrin, disclosed this when they paid a courtesy visit to Governor, Seyi Makinde, in his office.

According to Ashafa, the visit was part of an inspection tour of the site for a proposed 868 housing units located at the Federal Housing Authority’s Ajoda-Ibadan Housing Project, under the Social Housing Programme, for low and medium-income earners.

“The visit was part of the management’s inspection of the authority’s assets across the country,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Why seeking Makinde’s support in the area of provision of infrastructure, Ashafa said the proposed project was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of bridging the housing gap across the country as well as provision of jobs through the massive construction exercises.

Ashafa said: “We have come not only to pay a courtesy call on the state government as part of the inspection of our estates in the South-West, but also to seek the support and partnership of Oyo State Government ably led by Governor Seyi Makinde.

“The potentials for the housing project situated at Ajoda in Ibadan are immense as it would not only lead to the construction of housing units, but the provision of jobs for thousands of hard-working Nigerians.

“This is the goal and mandate given to us by President Buhari is to provide income-friendly housing options and create jobs for thousands of young Nigerians through the process.

“We, therefore, seek the partnership of the state government in the area of providing road infrastructure to access this new site as well as other necessary amenities.

“This would make this area more attractive for property development and public housing.”

The inspection tour of the authority is expected to visit other states in the South-West, including Lagos, where the agency will also be seeking the support and partnership of the various state governments.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: