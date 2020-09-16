FG renews appointment of Registrar, Nursing & Midwifery Council of Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government has renewed appointment of the Mr Faruk Umar Abubakar as the Secretary-General and Registrar, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria for another four-year term.

A statement Wednesday by the Director, Information, Media and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Health,Olujimi Oyetomi, said the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has since conveyed the approval of the reappointment of Mr. Faruk Abubakar “for a second and final term of four years, with effect from 4th October, 2020”.

ALSO READ: SERAP lists 7 judgments obtained which FG has refused to obey

“Mr. Faruk Umar Abubakar acknowledged his reappointment as the Secretary-General/Registrar, Nursing & Midwifery Council of Nigeria at the Honourable Minister’s Office on Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 with the Permanent Secretary, Health, Mr. Marshi Abdullahi present.

” Thereafter, a formal presentation of the letter of reappointment was made by the Honourable Minister to Mr. Abubakar,”the statement said.

ALSO READ: Adelove Shipping opens new locations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa

It read further: “A copy of the reappointment letter cited indicates that the reappointment was made “in recognition of the achievements recorded during your (his) tenure” and that the terms and condition of the appointment “are subject to the provisions of the enabling Act establishing the Board and/or as may be prescribed by Government.”

“While conveying his congratulations to the Registrar, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire through the letter, charged Mr. Faruk Umar Abubakar whose appointment was renewed for a second and final term to “improve on the gains so far recorded at the Council towards achieving your (the) mandate of efficient regulatory functions.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: