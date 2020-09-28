FG lauds CAN’s roles in nation building

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government on Sunday in Abuja applauded the roles played by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), toward the spiritual and physical development of the country.

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo gave the commendation at an Inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service to mark Nigeria’s 60 years of Independence.

Represented by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Osinbajo expressed delight over the choice of the 60th-anniversary theme.

Osinbajo said: “I am deeply delighted to speak to you at this inter-denominational service commemorating Nigeria at 60th independence anniversary.

“The theme of today’s message “Together, come let us rebuild”, resonates with the theme of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary.

“It should serve as a clarion call to all Christians in Nigeria to be prepared to contribute their quota to national development,” he said.

The Vice President said that Nigeria needed its citizens to love her and help to rebuild the cracks on its walls.

“As aptly stated in today’ sermon, the story of Nehemiah and his role in rebuilding the broken walls of Jerusalem should be a challenge to every Christian who is desirous of following the path of the Christian way of life,” he said.

He tasked Nigerians to emulate Nehemiah’s attitude towards his country, adding that Nehemiah’s services should serve as a metaphor for Nigerians resident in the country or outside of it.

“Let us cry to God to give us the wisdom to use the abundant opportunities in the country to address the challenges of nation-building.

“Fortunately for us in Nigeria, our walls are not yet broken, but they have cracks and that could lead to break, if not properly addressed.

“Nehemiah first started fervently with prayers, seeking the face of God and pleading with his kings to allow him to go to Jerusalem to help his people rebuild the broken walls of Jerusalem, the city of David,” Osinbajo said.

He explained the significance of the walls around the city, saying that they signified security, prosperity, peace and contentment, and also signified the essence of a nation-state.

He also said that the rebuilding of Jerusalem represented the peoples’ renewal of faith to overcome national challenges.

Osinbajo charged Nigerians to see the need for Nehemiah in Nigeria as a nation with a burning desire to build the nation’s broken walls, in spite of oppositions.

Vanguard News

