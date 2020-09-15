FG, Lagos halt barge operations along Marina coastline

Kindly Share This Story:

Ask NPA to revoke company approvals

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Government, in conjunction with Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, ordered the stoppage of all barge operations along the Marina Coastline.

Meantime, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, is to revoke barge approvals granted some companies operating in Lagos.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, who defied the early morning rain to inspect the activities around the Marina coastline, made the stop-work order during an unscheduled visit to the area, describing the situation as “shocking and “unacceptable.”

The duo who went around the coastline, in the company of the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman to have on the spot assessment of the long row of trucks and containers that have constituted health and security hazards on the Marina, lamented the level of devastation of the coastline that used to be the pride of the state, attracting crowds of visitors.

While expressing the urgent need to sanitise the entire Marina coastline and restore its tranquillity and beauty, the minister ordered that trucks must immediately stop coming to Marina to load.

Amaechi said the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) did not grant anyone permission to carry out barging operations, insisting that all such activities must stop immediately.

He said, “The Federal Ministry of Transport has agreed with the Lagos State Government to ensure that whoever is making use of the Marina coastline should stop. We have agreed with the Commissioner of Police to stop those using the roads and we have agreed with NPA to cancel all barge permits pending when each person will come back to NPA, NIWA and Lagos State Government to renew such approval,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu directed the State Commissioner of Police to arrest and prosecute anyone who flouts the order to stop “unauthorised activities” on the Marina.

“We are also talking to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing FMWH because we understand that some of the approvals were from the Federal Ministry of Works,” the governor said.

Vanguard

