FG includes  Emirates in the list of ban airlines to Nigeria

The Federal government has announced the inclusion of Emirates Airlines among those ban from operating into the country.

The new ban will come into effect from Monday the 21st September 2020 as part of the principle of reciprocity that the government put in place to protect its sovereignty.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika who made this known through his twitter handle said the decision was reached after a meeting weekend the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 had with European Union Ambassadors who sought to review their status.

Sirika’s tweet read:” The PTF subcommittee met today,(Friday night) with EU Ambassadors to discuss Lufthansa, Air France/KLM ban. The meeting progressed well. Emirates Airlines’s situation was reviewed & they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday the 21st Sept. 2020″.

Recall on September 3, 2020, the Minister had reeled out a list of thirteen (13) airlines approved to fly into the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. Emirates Airlines was among the approved airlines then.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) is asking the Nigerian government to reverse the restrictions placed on KLM, Lufthansa, and Air France.

The EU delegations which include three Ambassadors were led by the EU Head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Ketil Karlsen.

They met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama who led Nigeria delegation to the meeting. Others at the meeting include; Minister of Health, Dr. Osage Ehanire, Minister of State, Health, Dr. Olorunmibe Mamora, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and National Coordinator, PTF, Dr Sani Aliyu.

