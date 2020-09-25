FG deports French, Indian, Egyptian nationals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The federal government has announced the deportation of 19 foreigners to their various countries. Those affected include French, Indian, Egyptian and Sri Lankan nationals.

A statement from the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS on Friday stated that the deportation order was signed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The statement added that the order is in accordance with the Section 45 Subsection (2) and Section 46 Subsection (1), and Section 47 Subsection (1) of the Immigration Act 2015.

It added that one of the deportees, Ali Mahamat, was deported to France while another, Kasinayhan Ramasamy, was deported to India.

While Mr Mahamat was reportedly found engaged in activities capable of undermining the security of a friendly neighbouring country to Nigeria in Maiduguri, Borno State, Mr Ramasamy was found illegally working as a shop attendant in Kano.

Also, the statement said an additional 10 Egyptians who had violated the conditions for their entry were deported, while seven Sri Lankans, who were earlier jailed for petroleum product-related offences after serving their jail terms, were ordered by the courts to be deported to their country.

“The public is advised to note that all special exemptions granted to migrants due to COVID-19 have elapsed”, the statement added.

