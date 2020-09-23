Felicitations: All the world’s cheers to a ball of fire, a silent achiever!

Kindly Share This Story:

The entire groups and members of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, an umbrella body of all the youth organizations in the South East geopolitical zone today combinedly join host of friends, family, acquaintances, associates, men and women of goodwill and comrades all over the South East and beyond to wish the Coalition’s President General, Hon. Goodluck Egwu Ibem, the best of birthday celebrations.

Sir, we are glad as a youthful coalition to follow your call and to walk in great strides towards the lofty goals of all Ndigbo youth towards the attainment of all political and social goals and within the region and nation.

The journey so far, with you sir, has been remarkably worthwhile and truly rewarding. Today is not a day of evaluation as the facts for themselves speak volumes! So, we members and groups as a coalition under this umbrella and family of youth roll out the drum, sounding the Ikoro in remembrance of your birth.

The miles covered show at each milestone a great promise and prospect ahead with you as the flyer, captain and chaperone. With you we can go and reach more and do glorious miles and excellent altitudes for the future for Ndigbo, South East, Nigeria and entire humanity at large.

We say: HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, OUR OWN DEAR PRESIDENT, MAY THE YEARS AHEAD BE BLESSED AND DELIGHTFUL. JOIE DE VIVRE!

Signed:

Comrade Kanice Igwe

Secretary General

Hon. Ernest Nmong

Asst. Publicity secretary

