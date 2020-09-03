FEC okays N26.06bn contracts for Works, Aviation and NDLEA

Kindly Share This Story:

…Directs institutions to patronize Galaxy Backbone

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, approved N26.06 billion for the execution of projects in the Ministries of Works and Housing, Aviation and Justice.

The sum of N11.74 billion was approved for the Ministry of Works and Housing for an emergency works and to complete work on the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State, at the aggregated cost of N11.74 billion.

The Council approved N13,122 billion for the upgrade and refurbishment of the safe tower equipment for Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt airports.

It also approved N1.20 billion for the acquisition of building for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the FEC virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said his ministry obtained two approvals for a memorandum for an emergency works as well as complete work on the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State, at the aggregated cost of N11.74 billion.

He said, “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to Council for the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State for two approvals. The first was to ratify the emergency works that were undertaken over seven kilometres between 2019 at N1.145billion, and then to approve the award by the same contractor to now complete the balance of 55 kilometres which was approved also at N10.589billion.

“So, just by way of emphasis, we did an emergency 7 kilometers out of 62 kilometers. Because it was emergency we need to come for ratification which was given and we now got approval to award the remaining 55 kilometres so that we can complete the road which was also given”, he said.

Also, briefing, the Ministry of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said he obtained approval for the upgrade and refurbishment of the safe tower equipment in four airports; Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

According to him, the cost for the contract, which he said was in two denomination components, was put at N13,122,230,999.17.

He said, “This is just to increase the efficiency of the airports and reduce the workload in the control tower and to automate what was hitherto analogue systems to digital. The total contract sum is N13.122, 230, 999.17.

“This is in two parts. First component which is a foreign component is twenty-eight million, four hundred and eighty-nine thousand, five hundred and sixty-five (€28,489,565m). The naira component is N3.491,504,488.31. Of course, there will be 7.5% added VAT. It will be for completion period of 12 months.

“This has been approved as part of things that we do in Civil Aviation that passengers don’t see, that is our major work that we do, it is a terminal building or runway which you can see, these are the things that are out there in the bushes which contribute safety and security of our space.”

On his part, the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, said his office obtained approval for a memorandum seeking to purchase accommodation for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

Malami said the property had already been located Plot No.1123-1129 Cadastral Zone 0607 at Aviation Village, Airport Road, Abuja, and at the cost of N1.20 billion.

He said, “The council eventually considered the memo and gave approval for the agency to acquire the property for a consideration of one billion, one hundred and ninety-six million naira (N1,196,000,000), inclusive of 7.5 % VAT with a delivery period of four weeks.

The vendor or the company from which the property meant for NDLEA is to be acquired is Msssrs Chachangi Airlines Nigeria Ltd.”

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said he presented a memo to the council for Galaxy Backbone.

He explained that the memo was on the need to upgrade and be more alive to digital transformation in government activities.

He said, “We have seen how COVID-19 pandemic brought about the need to be conducting activities virtually and today we have attended the 14 virtual executive council meeting and this is unprecedented.

“We have been pushed by necessities to virtual activities. It is because of these that Galaxy backbone limited has deployed ICT infrastructure in federal public institutions like State House here where we have 1500 land points that is local area network points, federal secretariat phase one 2750 land points, federal secretariat phase 2, 4896 and SGF office 1176 local areas and network and Mabushi where minister of works and Housing reside, they have about 800 local area network points.

“Most of the facilities being used are deployed 10,11 and 12 years ago. The most recent facilities in most of the places were the ones deployed eight years ago and the validity of these facilities is usually five years maximum.

“Now, we have some that are up to 11,12 years. There is a need for these facilities to be upgraded why because we are going virtual almost every day and only Almighty God knows when this COVID-19 pandemic will leave us.

However, we are optimistic and prayerful as well, it is because of these Mr. President has directed that we should conduct an audit assessment of all the federal public institutions and the need to upgrade their facilities. We have done that and the report has been presented before the council being chaired by our boss Mr President.

“Secondly, after that Galaxy backbone has been established to be providing digital services to all public institutions and with the presentation and prayer contained in the memo, federal government has redirected that all federal public institutions should always contact galaxy as their first point of call whenever they have any IT project to be executed there.

“So, most importantly our presentation here is about upgrading our ICT infrastructure and secondly directing institutions to patronize Galaxy and thirdly to show to us the commitment of the federal government towards promotion of our government digital services and this is in summary of what the memo is all about.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: