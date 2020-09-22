Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered an investigation into the murder of one Ifeoma Abugu, a graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Enugu.

Reports in the social media alleged that the deceased was sexually assaulted and murdered by the personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, FCT Command, on September 10.

The report alleged that three policemen invaded the home of Ifeoma’s fiancé, Afam Ugwunwa, at Wumba village in the Lokogoma district of Abuja to arrest him; did not meet him at home but arrested Ifeoma.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer for FCT Command confirmed that CP Ciroma ordered a post-mortem, as part of discreet investigations to unravel the true cause of her death.

Ifeoma’s brother, Alex, alleged that the deceased, who had just concluded her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, mandatory service, was arrested and killed four days after she had her ‘introduction’ with Ugwunwa in Enugu State.

His words: “I was in Lagos when one of my junior brothers called me that he learned that SARS arrested our sister and she died in detention.

“I just came to Abuja today (Sunday) and I have asked some of my uncles, who have been to the police station.

“They said that the policemen alleged that they met my sister unconscious on the bed and they carried her to hospital, where she died.”

Commenting further on the allegation, DSP Manzah said: “Consequent upon this, the Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a discreet investigation and post-mortem to unravel the true cause of death.”

