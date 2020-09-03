FBN Insurance upgrades payment channels

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

FBN Insurance Limited, a member of the Sanlam Group, said that it is upgrading its digital capabilities and platforms, especially its payment channels, to adequately serve its customers.

To this end, the company said that it has introduced various payment channels to its customers to ensure premium payments are made with ease and on time so that customers continue to enjoy the benefits of the various insurance policies held.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director and CEO of FBN Insurance, Mr. Val Ojumah, outlined some of the payment channels available to customers to include: FBN Insurance Customer and Financial Advisor (FA) apps, E-Insurance on their website, as well as POS at their Aba, Onitsha, Warri and Ikeja retail offices. Other alternative payment channels include USSD, ATMs, web payments, money agents, bank payment/online transfer, direct debit/standing instructions, FirstBank First BAP platforms amongst others.

Ojumah said: “Through our online platforms, we can show customers that we will fulfill our promises to them by insuring their most valued assets and safeguarding their future.

“The introduction of various payment channels to our customers is one of the few innovations being pioneered by the insurance company.

“I urge our customers to use these alternative payment channels to generate e-receipt(s) for every payment made and send to insuranceinfo@fbninsurance.com for ease of payment reconciliation.”

According to Ojumah, FBN Insurance has been keen to develop and improve its digital capabilities. In 2019, the firm launched its internal Financial Advisor App to support its agency workforce, complete with artificial intelligence capabilities that can recommend cross-selling opportunities.

“It is just one of a few innovations being pioneered at FBNInsurance,” he stated.

