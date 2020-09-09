FBN Insurance pledges quality service delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

FBN Insurance group, made up of FBN Insurance, FBN General Insurance and its new owners, the Sanlam Group, have said they remain committed to offering innovative product solutions to customers.

The Group stated this during a virtual insurance brokers’ forum recently, even as it pledged to provide excellent services to its teeming clients.

Speaking at the forum, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FBN General Insurance, Mr. Bode Opadokun, applauded the brokers for their continued support to both businesses over the years.

He said: “We remain committed to partnering with you in offering innovative product solutions to our customers and we are open to more suggestions that would help improve our service delivery to you.”

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of the Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM), Mr. Heinie Werth, stated that the core strategy of the Sanlam Group is to be one of the leading pan-African financial service providers.

“With a business presence in 33 countries in Africa, we want to be the preferred service provider across the continent when it comes to providing financial solutions.

“It is part of our ambition to be the number one pan-African financial services provider,” he added.

