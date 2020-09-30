Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

A Group within the Lagos PDP, Lagos Democrats, Wednesday, called on former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose to limit his rantings and confusionist agenda to Ekiti State.

The former governor of Ekiti state had called the Lagos PDP to retire Chief Bode George if it wants to win the forthcoming by-election in the state.

But in a statement by Coordinator of the group, Mr Tajudeen Abinuwaye, titled: ‘Fayose: An eccentric at sunset’, the group warned the former governor to “limit his rantings and confusion agenda to Ekiti State. He should not push his luck too far. We respect our Elders in Lagos. We even rever them. While we will not roll in the mud with Fayose, we will always show him that Lagosians have a way of engaging those who don’t respect their elders.

“It appears to us that Mr Ayodele Fayose is becoming increasingly unstable. He seems to have reached some deep bend. This erratic no-gooder came to Lagos yesterday blabbing his mouth like someone with more than a screw loose.”

Besides, the Lagos Democrats said “Mr Fayose is well known for his primitive, gangster-like, dirty and dubious politics. He is a loose cannon, firing without tact and wisdom nor basic common sense.

“But coming to Lagos from his native backwaters of Afao-Ekiti in a rough and tumble idiocy is taking insanity too far.

“We are equally disappointed with some elders who sat through Fayose’s obscene display and vacuous diatribes without chastising him.”

