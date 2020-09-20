Fans questions Bobrisky’s monetary gift to Erica

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian internet celebrity and self-acclaimed male Barbie, Bobrisky, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, was all over the news recently, when he made a promise to fly recently evicted Big Brother Naija contestant, Erica, to Dubai.

He also gave her a sum of 1 million Naira. Just after Erica’s disqualification, the male Barbie promised to give Erica a sum of N1 million and last Wednesday, Bobrisky fulfilled his promise to her.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the cross-dresser shared a screenshot of the transfer he made into Erica’s bank account and it revealed the sum of N1M. Bragging about the money, the controversial celebrity said that he is not one of those Instagram girls who make empty promises, adding that he has more gifts for Erica.

This gesture is surely a good one from the ever-controversial crossdresser, but while many may applaud his gesture, some fans of his are not impressed. While some believe they are people out there who need the money more, others just feel he was telling lies. They made their reactions known under his Instagram post.

Vanguard

