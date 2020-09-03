Family of medical doctor cries out for help as kidnappers demand N6m ransom

Kindly Share This Story:

…Six other suspected kidnappers arrested in another foils attempt on same highway

By Dayo Johnson

Kidnappers of the Medical Director of the Ondo State General Hospital, ldo-ani, Dr Olugemi Adeogun and two others have demanded N6m ransom.

They reportedly demanded N100m ransom before it was reduced to N6m after several pleas from the family of the medical doctor.

The family have cried out to members of the public and colleagues of their breadwinner to come to their aid as they lack the capacity to raise such amount.

Adeogun, a record officer in the government hospital Mrs Foluke Ajibola and one unidentified victim were seized on Monday evening by kidnappers along the Owo/ Ose highway.

The victims were travelling from ldo-ani to Owo when they were ambushed and kidnapped

The driver of the vehicle in which the victims were travelling was reportedly shot in the arm while others were marched bin to the forest by their captors.

Vanguard was informed in Akure that the kidnappers had contacted the family of the medical doctor and demanded N100m ransom.

The abductors reportedly contacted the family members with a private number to strick the deal.

The source told newsmen that ” the kidnappers contacted us and they said we would have to pay the sum of N100m if we want them to release the victims especially the doctor.

“They have even spoken to us twice and asked how much we had been able to raise but we were only begging them to have mercy on us.

“Later, they told us to go and look for N6m and that they have been able to reduce the ransom for us but to source the fund is still a challenge.

“We are also talking to families of the remaining victims too and they can’t raise such fund but the police have asked us to be patient, that they would rescue them.”

Meanwhile, the colleagues of the victims have cried out to the state government over the incessant abduction of health workers on the highway.

They pleaded with government and the security agencies in the state to come to their rescue as they now ply the road in fear.

The Police image maker, Tee Leo lkoro said that efforts were still on to rescue the victims as police detectives are still combing the forest.

*** Six suspected arrested in foiled kidnap attempt.

Meanwhile, lkoro said six suspected kidnappers were arrested while attempting to kidnap another victim along same highway.

He explained that they were overpowered by the police detective who swooped on them foiling the kidnap attempt along the same ldoani highway.

Ikoro assured that the medical doctor and two other victims would soon be rescued unhurt.

