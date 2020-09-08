Fake news: Disregard allegations against me – Owhefere

Kindly Share This Story:

The majority Leader and Honourable Member representing Isoko North Constituency, Hon. Sir Tim Kome Owhefere Esquire, has denied making political statements that he would not contest for any political position in 2029, urging the general public to disregard the fake news.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Palmer Ogheneyole Nathaniel, Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) to the Majority Leader, Owhefere said he never told anyone that Governor Okowa agreed to make him a Speaker, noting that Speakers are not made by Governors but elected on the floor of the House.

Read the full statement below:

RE: OPEN LETTER TO THE GOVERNOR

“The attention of the Majority Leader and Honourable Member representing Isoko North Constituency, Hon. Sir Tim Kome Owhefere Esquire, has been drawn to an open letter written to the Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Sen. Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, and published in one of the national dailies.

This letter signed by unknown individuals was nothing but a fidget of human imagination and outright mutilation of political facts and realities. While we do not want to join issues with the paid signees, let the following facts be put on record.

On the allegation that Honourable Member representing Isoko North Constituency made a promise to voters in 2019 that he would not contest again as a ploy to secure their votes. We want to challenge any of the signees of the Letter to show proof of such communication. It is hereby stated emphatically that at no time did Hon. Owhefere enter into any written or oral agreement with anyone in that regard. On the allegation that Hon. Tim Owhefere is planning to run for a 5th Term in the House, having been assured to be made a Speaker by the Governor, His Excellency Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

Let it be put on record that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has carefully laid down requirements for contesting the Assembly elections, and Hon. Owhefere is ably qualified if he so desire to do so. However, at no time did Hon. Owhefere tell anyone that Governor Okowa has agreed to make him a Speaker.

Speakers are not made by Governors but elected on the floor of the House on inauguration, and the Govornor Okowa known to the world do not interfere in Legislative matters as the Delta State House of Assembly, now practices autonomy. We again challenge anyone with evidence to the contrary to come out with it.

We want to encourage anyone who is interested in contesting the House of Assembly election from Isoko North to go about his intention peacefully without dragging the name of Hon. Tim Owhefere into the arena. The people of Isoko North are by this publication enjoined to disregard the publication, as Governor Okowa is too experienced a politician to be swayed by falsehood and half-truths concocted by desperate power seekers who are frightened to their bones by the mere mention of the name ‘Tim Owhefere’. “

Vanguard

