Fafa Ruffino breaking grounds with new song, ‘Chiwawa We’

Kindly Share This Story:

Fafa Ruffino is an international Afro-Pop and Soul artiste born in Benin and raised by her Ghanaian Grandmother. Her unique singing abilities earned her the support of her brother, who became her back bone since the beginning of her music journey from age 13 till date.

Her music adventure took her to Paris in 2002, where she got the opportunity to perform on the grand finale of one of the largest international shows with celebrities such as Lionel Richie, Hank Jones, Archie Shep, Lokua Kanza, Rockin’ Squat, Manu Dibang, and more.

This multifaceted black diamond has won public favor mainly because of her enchanting voice, the exquisite flavour of her music. Strongly supported by some elders including Mory Kanté, Cheick Tidiane Seck, Papa Wemba, she’s blowing up all the stages at European festivals with her unique singing technique.

READ ALSO:

Fafa Ruffino is breaking boundaries with her new single titled ‘Chiwawa We’, featuring one of Nigeria’s king of pop and highlife, Mr. Flavour. ‘Chiwawa We’ is a love song created to appreciate every woman across the globe.

The feel good song which is breaking grounds and garnering airplay across Africa was produced by Afro-beat top music producer, Masterkraft.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: