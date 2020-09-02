Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Members of the Ondo State 7th assembly have appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the payment of their five years severance allowance.

They were inaugurated in 2011 and their tenure lapsed in 2015.

Their spokesperson, Honourable Gbemibade Folagbade in a letter written on their behalf to the governor, pleaded Akeredolu “to give consideration and approval to the payment of our severance/gratuity allowance”.

According to them; “we humbly wish to inform you (Akeredolu) that our severance/gratuity had not been paid since we left office in June 2015.

The letter reads; “We are Honorable Members of the Ondo State 7th Assembly (2011-2015). We were inaugurated on June 2011 and our tenure lapse on May 31, 2015.

“We want to commend you (Akeredolu) for your giant stride of bringing dividend of democracy into the doorsteps of Ondo State people. As a matter of fact, the feat you have achieved in the area of Infrastructural development is unparalleled!

“You have brought great hopes to the hitherto neglected and abandoned people of Ondo State. Succinctly, we can boldly say that you have added value to governance.

“Those in civil service who were owed over seven (7) months salary have forgotten their recent past and era of nonpayment of salaries as you have paid six (6) out of the seven (7) months salary owed civil servant by the immediate past administration and this gesture did not even affect their promotion as they are promoted as and when due.

“We might not be able to mention all your workers’ and people’s friendly programmes and projects.

“As we earlier posited that you have put a smile on the faces of both the civil servant and formal political office by paying arrears of salaries owed them by the immediate past administration in Ondo State, we humbly wish to inform you that our severance/gratuity had not been paid since we left office in June 2015.

The ex lawmakers said, “We know as a fact that the situation we found ourselves today is not your making but we humbly and passionately plead with you to give consideration and approval to the payment of our severance/gratuity allowance this will in no small measure reaffirm your people-friendly posture”.

