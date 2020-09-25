Ex-NAPIMS boss, Sejebor backs FG, NNPC on removal of subsidy

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Group General Manager of National Petroleum Investment Management Services ( NAPIMS), Mr. Dafe Sejebor has commended the Federal Government and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, for the removal of subsidy on fuel which was done for the best interest of the country.

The former NAPIMS boss, also called on Nigerians to show more understanding and thoroughly review the reason why the Federal Government took the decision stop the subsidization on petroleum product.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, has said the Federal Government had spent a whooping N8.94tn on petrol subsidy between 2006 and 2015.

PPPRA explained that in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010, the government spent N257.36bn, N271.51bn, N630.57bn, N469.31bn and N667.08bn respectively, while also in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, the government paid N2.104tn, N1.354tn, N1.315tn, N1.217tn and N653.51bn respectively on petrol subsidy.

But, Sejebor, in a statement on Thursday, said, the over N8.94tn spent on petrol subsidy could have been used to build more important infrastructures, improve the economy, and even support private sector for the creation of jobs.

Sejebor, who was recently discharged and acquitted by a US Court on alleged human trafficking, also appealed to Nigeria Labour Congress to reconsider its plan protest slated for September 28.

He noted that the money spent on subsidy benefits a few individuals to the detriment of the economy and majority of Nigerians, adding that such money can now be channeled toward projects that will benefit more Nigerians.

