Ex-Minister, Nweke, emerges President, Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association

A former Minister of Information, Mr Frank Nweke Jr has emerged as the President of the Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association of Nigeria (HKSAAN).

Mr Nweke, a seasoned professional served as Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs; Special Duties and Youth Development; and later Information and Communications under former President Obasanjo’s government. Mr. Nweke obtained a Master in Public Administration from the prestigious Harvard institution in 2008 after leaving the Federal Cabinet.

HKSAAN also elected Dr. Aminu Mukhtar Dan’amu (MPA/MC’05), as its Vice President. Dan’amu is a former Kano State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development and served as the Economic Adviser to two governors of Kano State. A Governmental Affairs and Public Policy Professional, Mr Innocent Isichei (MPP’07), is the new Secretary of HKSAAN, while Mrs. Adaora Ugwu (MPA/MC’ 18) a senior Public Finance Specialist and Chartered Forensic Accountant, with over 17 years’ experience in the public and private sector was elected Treasurer.

A Development Economist with over 20 years of experience in public service in Lagos, Mr. Kunmi Adio-Moses, is the new Program Secretary while Mrs Victoria Fajemilehin- Ayanleye will serve as the Executive Education Representative.

The new executives will direct the affairs of the alumni association for two years.

In his acceptance speech, the new President, Mr. Nweke, congratulated the previous executive committee led by Mr Yemi Cardoso, for their foundational work in developing the institutional structure for HKSAAN, which is currently the only Harvard Kennedy School Alumni Association in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He noted that the new executives are assuming office at a critical moment in our nation’s history, as evidenced by the public health and economic challenge, occasioned by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Nweke said, “As beneficiaries of a Harvard education and its accompanying networks and pedigree, the burden of responsibility is upon us to do all that we can to lead in navigating this new world, by contributing our knowledge, skills, experience, network, and resources, towards transforming our country, society and communities for the better.

HKSAAN helps alumni connect with the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and with fellow graduates in Nigeria, through a series of activities and events. The association leverages on resources at the Kennedy School and its alumni network in hosting informed policy discussions that can help contribute to greater growth and development in Nigeria.

