Ex-militant leader hails appointment of Dikio as Amnesty Coordinator

Kindly Share This Story:

An ex-militant leader Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has congratulated the recently appointed Interim Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Colonel Milland Dikio, rtd. by the President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the development was a good step in the right direction.

The congratulatory and commendation of the President was contained in statement issued by Eshanekpe, who is the National Coordinator, National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A, saying the time was ripe to appoint a new helmsman after the sack of the former Coordinator, Charles Dokubo.

The new man would drive the programme into more meaningful and productive achievements in a clear departure from the past administrations that was smeared by allegations of corruption.

Col. Dikio, the statement noted, has the potential as a very disciplined personality with high moral probity to right the wrongs of the past, adding that he is the best man for the job and he has all it takes to remove the programme from the woods of backwardness and criminal manipulations by officials and their accomplices within and outside the office.

Eshanekpe, who is a prominent leader of Phase 2 of Amnesty Programme, noted that the appointment has come to stay and that whoever is attacking the emergence of the retired military officer was only swimming against the tide as he called on fellow ex-militant leaders to rally round the new Coordinator for the success of the programme, because a house divided against itself can never stand.

The NCNDE-A boss said, for Col. Dikio to succeed where others failed, he should carefully appoint his Assistants across the three phases of the programme saying: “An SA should be appointed from among Phase 1 ex-militants to effectively manage that group; another should be appointed from among Phase 2 ex-militants for effective management of that group and another from the Phase 3 to assist in the management of the group”; as he noted that doing so will make a huge difference in delivering quality service.”

“We have been seeing Amnesty Programme Coordinators being rejected in the past and later on same people embrace the Coordinator. Ex-militants should support the appointment of yet another illustrious son of the Niger Delta region to anchor this programme to safety. With Dikio’s appointment, its a new dawn for the Amnesty programme. His appointment is best in that office because we have implicit confidence in the capacity of President Buhari to go for the best.

“Dikio is our best and we must work with him to ensure that we bring the best out of the new helmsman. To attack the appointment is akin to casting a slur on the integrity of this sterling character, who has made himself available to serve humanity in that capacity.

“For us in the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A we congratulate Milland Dikkio on his new appointment and we wish him success as he assumes office,” the NCNDE-A boss concluded.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: