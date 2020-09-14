Ex-IGP begs wealthy individuals over dilapidated barracks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Disturbed by the dilapidated condition of its barracks, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund and retired Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba has begged the wealthy individuals in the society to come to it aid with interventions to uplift the building structures.

Some of the buildings were said to have never undergone renovation since their construction in the 70s.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Kano Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said the former IGP Abba made the appeal during a visit to inspect the Bompai Police Barracks Kano and assesses its current conditions.

According to him, “Abba, appealed to the members of the public, particularly those who have the capacity and those that have the wherewithal as important stakeholders to come and donate, this is in addition to the efforts of the Federal Government and the contributions from various companies because the conditions observed needs urgent attention.

“Disturbed with the condition of the Barracks where some buildings were never been renovated since their construction in the 70s, Abba vowed to improve the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force for effective service delivery.

“He further stated that, the fund will be use to train and retrain police officers and equip the Police with modern facilities so that they become more efficient while conducting their lawful duties,” DSP Haruna quoted former IGP Abba as saying.

Vanguard News Nigeria

