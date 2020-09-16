Ex-Delta Speaker, Ochei donates Patrol vehicles to state Police command

Kindly Share This Story:

A former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly and current Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Carbotage Services, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Rt. Hon. Victor Onyekachi Ochei, has donated three operational vehicles to the Nigerian Police, Delta State Command, for the use of the Anti-Crime Units of Issele-Uku, Onicha-Olona and Asaba GRA Divisional Police Stations. The patrol vehicles were presented today, Wednesday 16th September, 2020, at the Command’s headquarters in Asaba, on behalf of the former lawmaker by his former Chief of Staff, Mr Euphraim Osubor. Ochei had acknowledged that no amount of vehicles given to the police would be enough to combat crime in our society.

He said without mobility there was little or nothing the police could do to achieve result in crime combat, adding that in realisation of this deficiency, he had decided to make the donation as part of his token of support to the police in fighting crime. The engineer cum lawyer, had therefore called on well meaning Nigerians, especially Deltans to also show commitment to police efforts in combating crime, insisting that the war against insecurity cannot be left in the hands of government and security agencies alone. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa had showered encomiums on Victor Ochei, describing him as a promise keeper. He affirmed that the fulfillment of Ochei’s promise to provide the Issele-Uku, Onicha-Olona and Asaba GRA Divisions with patrol vehicles (Sienna cars) had shown how friendly he is to the Police Force. He narrated how he was confronted with the challenge of kidnapping and other crimes on arrival as CP in Delta and how the encouraging promise of Ochei to assist became succour to him. According to the CP, “Rt. Hon. Ochei was one of the few persons I shared my challenges with on arrival in Delta State Command. The issue of kidnapping especially on Issele-Uku, Onicha-Olona axis was a Herculean task. However, he assured of his assistance; and today, he has actualised that promise with these three patrol Sienna cars for Issele-Uku, Onicha-Olona and Asaba GRA Police Divisions. “This uncommon gesture will afford us the opportunity to vigorously patrol these flashpoints and aid our effort at crime prevention and eradication, at least to the barest minimum. “I want to also use this medium to call on other well meaning Nigerians resident in Delta, to emulate Ochei’s gesture and assist the policing effort of the Nigerian Police Force. The Federal Government and Delta State Government are trying their best, but together with our little contributions, we can make Nigeria crime free. “So on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, I want to use this opportunity to appreciate Hon. Ochei for this wonderful gesture”, CP Hafiz Inuwa posited.

