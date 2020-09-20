Ex-Benue SEMA boss, supporters, kinsmen dump APC, other parties for PDP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Former Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Mr. Boniface Ortese, weekend, led thousands of his supporters and kinsmen from the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other political parties to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the gathering at LGEA Primary School Daudu, Guma LGA venue of the ceremony, Mr. Ortese said he left the opposition to lend his support to the Samuel Ortom led administration.

“Though I was pressurized not to leave the APC with my supporters and kinsmen, I had to leave because I should be supporting Governor Ortom who has stood for Benue people despite all the intimidation and harassments.

“So I can only complement that effort by joining the Governor in the PDP in order to support him in his efforts to provide dividends of democracy to Benue people,” he added.

Receiving the defectors, Governor Ortom who disclosed that more members of the opposition in the state were already perfecting plans to join the PDP commended them for taking the bold step to dump their former parties.

Represented by the Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, the Governor who assured the new entrants of equal treatment with old members also reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the execution of the NASME-Yogbo-Udei road contract and that of Daudu through Kaseyo to Gbajimba to ease the movement of people and farm produce from those areas.

“My administration would also continue to construct schools, roads and other infrastructure to improve the living condition of our people as well as give maximum attention to the security of lives and property of our people which is a top priority of this government,” the Governor stated.

Highpoint of the ceremony was the burning of the old party membership cards of the defectors.

