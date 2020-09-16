Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The European Union has congratulated Edo political leaders on the accord ahead of this Saturday governorship election.

The EU made this known on its Twitter handle Wednesday. “The EU congratulates Edo political leaders on the peace accord ahead of this Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

“We are pleased to be proud supporter of the National Peace Committee and its tenacity.”

Two days ago, the United Kingdom High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, held meetings with leaders of the two main political parties, the APC and PDP the discussions focused on the need for the parties leaders to prevail on supporters to avoid violence before and after the elections and we welcome the Edo candidates signature of the National Peace Committee and INEC convened Peace Accord.

