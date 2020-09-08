Ethnic youths coalition drums support for Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition Of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Of Nigeria (CENYLON) has concluded plans to honour the incumbent governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu following what it described as unprecedented achievements in recording developmental projects in the state.

This was the resolution of the National Executive Council of the coalition following its meeting in Abuja on Monday.

In a release signed by the coalition and made available to newsmen, President General of the coalition, Comrade Eric Oluwole stated that “Yesterday, the ethnic youth leaders from various ethnic groups in Nigeria reviewed the role of youths in the forthcoming elections in Ondo and Edo.

“The youth leaders having assessed the proximity of elections and a need to stand resolute with a candidate of immense contributions to humanity picked the outstanding governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“This conclusion was reached after several debates and review of the activities of the administration which span across the security of lives and properties, ease of doing business, infrastructural development, youth empowerment, agricultural development, economic revitalisation, health, education and sports development, among others.

The coalition argued further that Akeredolu’s administration, ranging from road construction in the urban areas like Akure, Oda Road, Alagbaka to Oke-Alabojuto in Ikare Akoko, has transformed the state, making it investment-friendly.

The statement further insisted that the achievements are endless, including the reduction in tuition fee and the directives for payment by instalment to ensure ease.

According to the body, “Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN is a man of integrity and is ready to take Ondo State to the next level of progress in Africa and the entire world

“In the overall interest of Ondo State, we are rallying and calling on all our ethnic bodies in the state to begin working and mobilising for the reelection of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“In line with this unanimous decision to endorse and support Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CENYLON is set to honour and celebrate the Ondo State governor as the “Performing Governor Of The Year”.

The Arewa youth leader who also doubled as the chairman, CENYLON delegation to Ondo State, Mohammed Danlami, in his address, thanked the national leaders present in Abuja for the all-important crucial meeting in order to create a path to prosperity and realisation “of the lofty dreams of our founding fathers through supporting the right candidates.”

Others president include Sammy Brown, Ibibio Youth President for South-South ethnic groups and Dr Kingsley, Ohaneze youth leader for South East ethnic groups delegates.

