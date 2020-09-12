Estate development, designing very lucrative in Nigeria – Jideofor Ikenna

Kindly Share This Story:

Engineer Jideofor Ikenna is an Estate Developer and Designer. He is the Managing Director, Billionaire Homes Group of Companies.

Having worked in different sectors of the Nigerian economy, with many feathers to his cap, he conceived the idea of establishing his own business; hence the birth of Billionaire Homes Group of Companies. In this interview, he takes on Estate Development and Designing.

What is your company, Billionaire Homes Group of Companies all about?

“We are just all about providing those who can afford a good home, with the luxurious home of their dreams, at the best rate that their money can afford. We are very passionate about what we do.”

How did you come about the establishment of ‘The Billionaire Homes Group of Companies’?

“Most people have the money to afford a modern luxurious home, but lack the patience to wait; most even fear spending all they have to get it finished before the Job is done. Others shy away from building because they feel there is no better hand to help translate their imaginations into reality in a structural form, thus, they subject themselves to managing what they can access.

The luxurious brand “Billionaire Homes” actually serves a multi construction purpose, to cushion all these, and more that could be lacking, where it’s needed.”

What informed your interest in Estate Development and Designing?

“I am not just passionate about this; it has always been an age long dream that finally came to life. While growing up, I was an active member of Junior Engineers, technicians and scientists. Fueled by the zeal to make tasteful architectural designs/constructions, and get to not just do it, but to do it with style, and difference. Later studied engineering in the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka where I set sail a dream that’s been hatched years before then.”

How has the experience on the profession been so far?

“So far, it hasn’t been easy, building up from the scratch, and trying to preach the gospel of a luxurious living to the hearts and minds of those who already feel it can’t be done. But then, nothing good comes easy, we hope that with time, we will leave a good mark on the sands of time. Branding takes a lot, but we are willing to make it work.”

From your experience on the job, would you say estate development and designing is a lucrative enterprise in Nigeria?

“Yes, very lucrative. Although I feel it’s one area that people are just beginning to wake up to. You know, they have realized that the art of building is one thing, and then building it to match the competing structures to come over the years is another big deal.

“When you do this, people will be willing to buy at whatever good price it is set at, and then you can proceed to develop another set of design that would also be up for grabs in no distant time. It deals the art of building to a top notch taste, selling to those who understand that, and going ahead to do more, which if done properly, generates a lot of profit, especially when you know what you are doing, and try doing it very well too.”

You have bagged several awards for your contribution in humanitarian works. How do you feel about these?

“Every day, I feel the need to keep doing more. The more I go out there to enhance people’s way of living, the more I feel that age long dream comes to life daily. I feel blessed.”

You have a degree in metallurgical and materials engineering, was that why you chose a career path in Estate Development and Designing?

“Like I said earlier, I already decided to tow that path, even before I got into the university, so studying that was to further get me more equipped for the job ahead of me.”

Why are you a lover of community works for your people?

“Seeing people happy makes me happy too, and if I am in a place to help, I don’t see why I should not.”

How have the sectors you have worked in before establishing your own business affected your profession as an Estate Developer and Designer?

“Experience is always the brain behind most accomplishments. Just like we learn every day, haven seen a few mistakes here and there over time, it has helped to further push me towards aiming for the best at all times. If you have seen a mistake been made once, you would know how best to avoid or manage it.”

