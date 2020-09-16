Eroton boost production to 75,000bopd

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of Eroton, operatorship of the OML 18 oilfield, yesterday said it operation saw a growth peak in production up to 75,000bopd from 10,000bopd.

Eroton facility covers a total area of 1,035 Square Kilometers, SQKM offshore Eastern Niger Delta (Swamp/Shallow Water) on behalf of the NNPC/Eroton Joint Venture (JV).

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the company stated that it enjoys a very cordial relationship with our hosts.

It stated that “Keeping faith with the terms of the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) between us and our sixty host communities through the five Cluster Boards (CDBs) is the key reason Eroton enjoys a very cordial relationship with our hosts. This cordial relationship has yielded an outstanding growth in production from 10,000bopd to 75,000 bopd at peak production following the acquisition of the asset in 2015.

“Eroton’s entrepreneurship program (ErotonPreneurshp – EP) continues to make a positive social impact on our host communities, contributing to local business development, job creation and capacity development.

“The program has been put in place to ensure that entrepreneurs from our host communities acquire relevant entrepreneurial and management skills, actively participate in projects/services and have access to capital through invoice discounting agreements with key financial institutions.”

Commenting on the development, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Ebiaho Emafo, said “As guests of our Host communities, we have to engage community contractors fairly in the award of contracts and this is enshrined in our GMoUs.

“We have a mandate to ensure that community contractors receive opportunities to tender for work of a type and complexity appropriate to their abilities while continuously developing their ability to deliver on more complex projects in line with Eroton’s requirements. This is all done with Eroton as operator ensuring prudence and probity.”

He added that “we are currently facing an unprecedented public health crisis where communities and businesses across the globe are navigating through the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The message from the Management of Eroton to our hosts is: Stay healthy and keep your spirits high. We will weather this storm and emerge stronger together.”

The company noted that “Over 20 host community contractors are continuously engaged in the provision of services that range from the construction of pipelines, solid control, filtration, bound wall construction, marine vessels and houseboats, flow stations maintenance, diesel supply, and the provision of manpower.”

Meanwhile, Chairman DAA-3 Cluster Board, Christian Seikibo, laud the operation and contribution of the company, saying “the contribution of Eroton to the development of host community contractors is worthy of emulation by other players in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.”

