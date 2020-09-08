Ereyitomi,Takeme others join tribute session in honour of Ven Agbolaya

Kindly Share This Story:

Foremost Itsekiri clergy and translator of the Holy Bible to Itsekiri language, late Venerable Patrick Jimo Agbolaya was Yesterday remembered after 10 years of his demise in Warri by his children, church members close associates and relatives.

Until his passage late Ven. Agbolaya was a minister in charge of Christ African Church, Odion Road Warri and was also first Itsekiri Man to rise up to the position of Venerable in the Church .

Late Venerable Agbolaya 10 years remembrance attracted the presence of the member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Hon .Thomas Ereyitomi, Warri Chiefs, Chairman PDP Delta South, Chief Julius Takeme, top PDP echelons and faithful both serving two members of Delta State House of Assembly, representing Warri South Constituency 1, Hon. Augustine Uroye and Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru Warri South 2 constituency graced the event.

The guests were hosted by Amb. Toyin Agbolaya JP who is also a chieftain of PDP and one of the sons’ of late Ven. Agbolaya and family in an agog style at Warri Club in the heart of the oil city where friends, Security chiefs both serving and former councilors, captains of Industry members of Warri club former PDP chairman in Warri among others.

Amb. Agbolaya JP while expressing tributes to his late Father, Ven. Agbolaya described him as a great and vibrant man an industrialists who served God with utmost zeal as a man of God and won souls to God.

Amb. Agbolaya said their father will remain memorable and dear to their hearts, the Christ African Church, CAC family as well as the Itsekiri nation due to his legacies left behind being chairman and one of those who stood in making sure the bible was translated to Itsekiri language for easier read for the natives of the ethnic group and for those who want to learn the language too.

