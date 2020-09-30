Breaking News
Ereyitomi lauds Buhari over inauguration of Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line

On 10:23 am
Ereyitomi

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Hon.Thomas Ereyitomi has  commended president Muhammadu Buhari over the inauguration of the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line yesterday.

Ereyitomi pointed out that with the official commissioning of the 326 kilometres rail line network connecting Delta , Edo to Kogi states goods coming through Warri ports will be easily evacuated as the federal government is highly committed to open the businesses in the area and decongest the Lagos port which is becoming sources of worry to Nigerians.

The Lawmaker  noted that Warri Federal Constituency is glad over the inauguration of the  rail way line, adding that he is working hard in making sure federal government revive koko port in Warri North LGA  to full operational state and as well  as extend the rail network up to that area for easy importation and usage  as the water channel is closer to  Lagos.

Ereyitomi who is also the Deputy Chairman House committee on Niger Delta Commission, NDDC  revealed that  the rail line has strong potential for stimulating socio-economic activities and bringing succour to low income earners within Warri federal and across.

He assured his constituents of Warri South , Warri North and Warri South-West LGAs of his determination in attracting federal government presence to the area, he praised President Buhari for  seeing to the completion of the project.

Ereyitomi commended the youths for their corporation and peaceful disposition in making sure the projects were  completed with out hitches as well as Governor Okowa for creating enabling environment. He appealed to importers and private business owners to take advantage and patronise the rail way as means of transportation to link Abuja and other parts of the North faster and convenient.

