Ereyitomi hails NFF boss pinnick over siting of FIFA stadium in Ugborodo

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon.Thomas Ereyitomi has commended, the President Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick for attracting the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, to Ugborodo Community in Warri South-West Local Goverment Area to construct a word class international standard stadium to host matches in the riverine communities in Delta state

Ereyitomi said that the construction of the international FIFA stadium in Ugborodo will encourage the peoples’ love for the round ladder game and give room for more development projects as well as open up the area to the international community to come watch matches and invest .

The lawmaker further stated that the construction of the stadium in Ugborodo it will attract tourist , investors in oil and gas sector and open up opportunity in marine activities .

Ereyitomi who is also the deputy chairman House of Representatives Committee , Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC assured the NFF Boss of his support while urging others to take advantage of the peaceful environment in Warri Federal Constituency to invest In the Area.

