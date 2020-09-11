Breaking News
Translate

Ereyitomi hails NFF boss pinnick over siting of FIFA stadium in Ugborodo

On 4:02 amIn News, Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Ereyitomi

The member representing  Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon.Thomas Ereyitomi has commended, the President Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick for attracting the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, to Ugborodo Community in Warri South-West Local Goverment Area  to construct  a word class international standard stadium to host matches in the riverine  communities in Delta state

Ereyitomi said that  the construction of the international FIFA stadium in Ugborodo will encourage the peoples’ love for the round ladder game and give room for more development projects as well as open up the area to the international community to come watch matches and invest .

READ ALSOEdo 2020: APC, PDP clash over plot to clone, buy PVCs

The lawmaker further stated  that the construction of the  stadium in Ugborodo it will attract tourist , investors in oil and gas sector and open up opportunity in marine activities .

Ereyitomi who is also the deputy chairman House of Representatives Committee , Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC assured the NFF Boss of his support while urging  others to take advantage of the peaceful environment in Warri Federal Constituency to invest In the Area.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!