Enugu Youth Forum confer patron title on Chief Dr Ben Nwoye

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu Youth Forum has confirmed the All Progressive Congress Chairman Enugu state, Chief Dr. Ben Nwoye as one of its patron.

The award was conferred by the youth forum last Saturday in Enugu when EYF Coordinator, Comr. Onyeabochukwu Christian led a team on solidarity visit to the chairman.

Comr. Christian said the decision to confer Dr Nwoye as the Enugu Youth Forum’s patron was in recognition of his commitment and devotion to the entrenchment of good governance and grooming of young leaders in Enugu state.

He declared that Chief Nwoye posses all the qualities needed by our forum for mentorship and in raising the bar for youths participation in the governance process of the state.

Comr. Christian also seized the opportunity provided by the visit to introduce to Chief Nwoye, the objectives of the youth group which include, but not limited to the following:

· Providing a platform that will serve as a vehicle for youth mobilization and transformation in the State.

· Establishing alliances and networks to synergize with other Youth Organizations with similar vision and mission in Enugu state in order to build our capacities; fertilize our leadership skills and promote meaningful youth participation in governance.

· Providing a platform where our leaders can constructively engage our youths in order to share experiences and mentor them.

· Assessing and promoting the achievements of Enugu State leaders at all levels.

· Building civic awareness through debates and public campaigns through peace walks, rallies and social media movements.

In his response, Chief Nwoye stated that he was overwhelmed by the recognition bestowed on him; He joyfully received his award amid cheers from many of his political allies for the recognition conferred on him.

The APC chieftain lauded the lofty objectives of the youth forum and advised the leadership of the group never to derail from the ideas behind the formation of the group irrespective of the pressure that may be mounted by opportunist politicians who may attempt to hijack the process. He assured Enugu Youth Forum of his support at all times.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: