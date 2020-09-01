Enugu Massacre: Group backs call for judicial inquiry

Kindly Share This Story:

…Seeks Transfer of NDDC to Presidency

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization (CYMS) has backed calls by groups and eminent Nigerians on the government to set up a judicial panel of inquiry into the reported killing of some youth in Emene, Enugu state last week by security operatives in which two security men were also reported dead.

Addressing the press in Abuja on Monday, the Director General of CYMS, Mr. Obinna Nwaka commended the DSS’s role in intelligent gathering, peace and nation building and commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and expressed their support for the constitution of the panel of inquiry to enlighten Nigerians on what led to the unnecessary blood bath and loss of lives.

‘‘The DSS after the murder has displayed maturity and civil responsibility without reprisal attack, however, Nigerians should not take them for granted. CYMS is in support of the call for the setting up of a judicial panel of inquiry to ascertain the true picture of what really happened in Emene.’’

Recall that a team of DSS operatives stormed a meeting venue of a group of Igbo youths identified as IPOB members at a secondary school in Emene, Enugu State last week and opened fire on them leading to the death of 21 and many others injured and two operatives also killed.

Different groups had since then condemned the fatal encounter and demanded for a judicial panel of inquiry to ascertain the true picture of what led to the unfortunate incident.

Among them are the Ohaneze Ndigbo, which denounced the killing of defenseless Igbo youths as well as charging survivors to court for treason by security agents in Port Harcourt, River state.

Another group that called for the establishment of the panel is the Senate Caucus of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Association of Southeast Town Unions (ASETU) and Senate Minority leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, who called for immediate setting up of a judicial panel of inquiry into the killings. According to them, the judicial would help to unravel the truth in the assertions of security agents and other groups on what really happened.

In another development, the group called on the federal government to transfer the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to the Presidency for efficient and proper management.

READ ALSO:

Nwaka posited that the Commission had failed to deliver on its mandate on provision of basic amenities to the people and should no longer be allowed by opportunists to continue the abuse the rights of the people of the oil producing communities.

‘‘The CYMS as an evaluation, monitoring and mobilization organization have carried out an independent opinion poll across the nine states with the assistance and support from our state structures and networking partners to ascertain the level of performance, development and intervention which is not encouraging.

‘‘At CYMS, we feel the pains of these citizens in the aforementioned states and also understand that their plights can only be salvaged when there is transparency, equity, robust supervision of the NDDC and swift response to challenges.

‘‘At this juncture, following our observation, facts finding and evaluation, we hereby humbly submit that the NDDC should be under the supervision of the presidency.’’

To ensure service delivery in both political and economic activities in the country, the group called for proper consultation of the DSS for proper scrutiny, profiling and recommendation of all appointees of government going forward.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: