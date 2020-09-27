Enugu APC peace treaty collapses, factions hold separate meetings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo – Enugu

The fragile peace treaty recently entered into by the previous two factions of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state has collapsed.

The two factions of the party were led by Deacon Okey Ogbodo and Mr Ben Nwoye, respectively before Nwoye recently announced reconciliation of the two with a harmonised State Executive committee that Nwoye claimed was adopted by the state party leader and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

The peace of graveyard was however truncated, on Sunday, when both factions held separate meetings in different venues in Enugu, with Onyeama in attendance at the Okey Ogbodo-led faction of the party in the state.

Speaking at the party meeting, Onyeama lamented what he said was Nwoye’s obstinate stand in resolving the long time differences among leaders of the party in the state.

Onyeama said: “For over five years there have been crises in Enugu APC and I called this meeting because I am the leader. I asked that the war should be over and everyone to forgive one another for the sake of a bigger picture and greater good of the APC.

“I asked Ben Nwoye to reach out to Okey Ogbodo so that the reconciliation will he inclusive but he did not. I asked Okey Ogbodo and he said Ben didn’t reach him. I agreed with Ben that the meeting should take place in the Dome Center in New Haven that could accommodate members but he decided to move his own meeting to the party office.”

Members of the party who spoke at the meeting observed that the party was suffering in the state because of the crises and expressed readiness to resolve the issues that cause crises.

Members of the party who attended the meeting included former Governorship aspirants, Mr Ifeanyi Nwoga and Ben Eche; Nigeria’s Ambassador, Major General Chris Eze (Rtd); Federal Commissioner, Ginika Tor, among others.

