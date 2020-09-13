Enugu APC: Onyeam’s PA not suspended – Ward Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Chairman of the Udi/Agbudu ward of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Udi local government area of Enugu state, Mr. Petrus Chime has denied knowledge of any purported suspension from the party of Mr. Flavour Eze, the Personal Assistant to the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.

Chime who spoke with newsmen, during the weekend, stated that those who announced the purported suspension of Eze were not executive members of the party in the local government.

Some members of APC in Udi local government council led by one Osita Igwe had on Friday announced Eze’s suspension, citing anti-party activity and insubordination.

Eze’s ward chairman however clarified that it rests on the ward to punish any erring member in line with the party’s constitution and forward its action to the local government chapter for ratification and not in the vise versa. He therefore urged the general public to disregard the purported suspension announcement which he described as a ruse.

Chime said: “The purported suspension of the Minister’s PA by the local government chapter of our great party is laughable because such a thing never happened. I am also aware that to punish any member of the party in the ward, he must have faced a disciplinary committee, but in this case the party at the ward level never constituted a disciplinary committee, therefore, the purported suspension was a ruse.

“We learnt that those behind the charade are members of a support group canvassing the political aspiration of a member of the party in our local government, one Ejike Njeze.”

Reacting to the development, Chairman of Abor ward, where Osita Igwe hails from, Mr. Chinedu Ukwu, said that Igwe who made the announcement had since been suspended by his ward leadership.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Eke ward, Ozo Augustine Umeh who was listed as one of the signatories to the announcement denied being part of the purported suspension.

