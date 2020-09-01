Enugu Airport: New Airline debuts with Enugu-PH route

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Following the resumption of flight operations at the Akanu Ibiam International airport Enugu, a new airline, United Nigeria Airlines has commenced a novel flight route from Enugu to Port Harcourt and vis versa.

Chairman of the Airline, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo made the disclosure in Enugu, during the reopening ceremony of the rehabilitated airport.

Okonkwo said that what had delayed operation of the airline was the one-year rehabilitation duration, stating that as soon as normal flight operations resume at the airport, the company will take off with five aircraft already on the ground.

He stated that other routes the airline will operate are Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Owerri in addition to Enugu and Port Harcourt.

Okonkwo said: “The delay in repairs has actually been one of the reasons that have been delaying our operations but now that it’s reopening, our operation is just by the corner.

“Enugu Airport is our base for operation. It will be local flights for now. Nigerians should expect timely and efficient service from us. We will do our best to make a difference in the industry.

“I know it has not been easy for other operators, there have been some serious issues especially with COVID-19 but it has taken us time to learn the mistakes of those who have been in the business before us and with all those experiences we are going to put something together that will meet to a very large extent the expectations of our clients.

“ We have a couple of aircraft but we are starting with five aircraft for now and then we will increase our fleet as we consolidate operations and develop our routes.

Basically, we will fly from here, Enugu our base, we will do regular routes: we will be doing Enugu, Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Owerri, all those but I think we are coming with something that we think is really needed, some kind of connection with Enugu and Port Harcourt. So, we are formalizing that arrangement to see how it works.”

