Entertainment industry worst hit by Covid-19 pandemic, says Japhman, comedian

Japhet Egwumah, a Nigerian born US-based comedian popularly known as Japhman. He was cornered by vanguard reporter recently where he spoke about his experiences as a comedian in foreign land.

Can we meet you, give an overview of yourself and what you do?

My names are Japhet Attah Egwumah but known professionally as Japhman, I am a comedian, artist and content creator.

What style of comedy do you do?

I do comedy skits; Stand-up comedy in General. In 2019 I featured in a Yoruba movie called Oja Oloja, where I played the role of a drug gangster. That also helped honed my entrant into comedy.

As a Nigerian comedian based in abroad, how easy or hard has it been?

It has been really hard for me as a Comedian not only as a Nigerian living abroad. The content we sell most of the time are for Nigerians. To this end 95 percent of my fan base are Nigerians. So to find people to work with is really hard, thereby affecting the pace at which my comedy business grows.

Who is your role model in the comedy industry, locally or internationally?

Okey Bakasy, Basket Mouth and Bovi has inspired to an extent, while internationally it is Martin Lawrence, the American comic master.

Do you rate yourself currently in the statue of as an A-list or an upcoming Comedian?

I consider myself as an A-list comedian but the environment I found myself now needs has not been favourable, but hope to work hard for improvement.

Covid-19 pandemic has obviously hit the entertainment industry hard. How have you fared as a comedian?

It has been a rough time for me, due to the global lockdown as a result of the pandemic. You know as a comedian I do anchor events as Master of Ceremony (MC) and sometimes hype man where I get paid.

Similarly, I also work with some comedy clubs where I do stand-up comedy and get paid, so COVID-19 has slowed the process of making money in entertainment resulting from observing social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols.

What is your motivation for comedy?

My motivation is myself, I love being me, I love to do what makes me happy, love to talk, people think I’m funny so I channel those energy and talent into financial resources.

What are the salient benefits of your comedy style to its sector, globally and especially Nigeria?

I was born in the northern part of Nigeria, so I try to exhibit the culture and lifestyle of a northerner in a funny way, then showcase it to the world stage. Though my Comedy style is good for those Africans who grow up in the western world, they get the chance to see how things are done.

Where do you see your brand of comedy in the next five years in the US and Nigeria entertainment Sector?

I see myself dominating the industry both locally and internationally, as a comedian who is also a content creator. Nigeria is a place for you to sell your content, so I see myself dominating.

What are your last thoughts for Nigerians and Nigeria in regards to the many challenges bedevilling the country, specifically entertainment industry?

Never give up and keep believing in yourself, consistency is the key.

What are your thoughts on racism, with respect to black lives matter/police brutality movements?

I was part of the movement of the #blacklivesmatter# in Boston Massachusetts which was a peaceful protest. All we ask is for the police to find a technical approach to black people in order to identify the good from the bad and take good precautionary measures.

In a light mood, does President Trump and Buhari have something in common?

Yes, they have just one thing in common and a lot of different things, they are both Presidents of great countries but do things differently.

Give us a parting word?

Let love lead and leave to make the world a happy place.

