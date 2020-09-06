Emirates: COVID-19 PCR tests mandatory for all inbound, transit passengers

Kindly Share This Story:

…returns Lagos, Abuja to its route network

By Jimoh Babatunde

As some selected foreign airlines return to the country, weekend, with the re-opening of the airspace for commercial flights, Emirates airline has said that COVID-19 PCR tests will be mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

This is coming on the heels of its announcement that it will resume passenger services to Lagos on Monday and Abuja on Wednesday.

In a release made available to Vanguard, the airline disclosed that it has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

“Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home.

“This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 October 2020 (first flight to be completed on or before 31 October 2020), and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination.”

The resumption of flights to both Nigerian cities takes Emirates’ African network to 13 destinations, as the airline works hard to help its customers travel safely and confidently, implementing industry-leading health and safety measures at all points of the travel journey.

Flights to Lagos will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while flights to/from Abuja will operate three timesweekly on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Passengers travelling from both cities in Nigeria to the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific can enjoy safe and convenient connections via Dubai, and customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

The airline has also promised its customers of flexible booking, “Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket by 30 September 2020 for travel on or before 30 November 2020, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans due to unexpected flight or travel restrictions relating to COVID-19.”

