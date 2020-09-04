Ember Months: NSCDC assures security of national assets, infrastructure in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti Command, has assured the residents of adequate protection of critical national assets and infrastructure in the ember months.

Ember months refer to the last four months of the year: September, October, November and December.

The NSCDC Commandant in Ekiti, Mr Solomon Iyamu, gave the assurance in a statement released to newsmen by the command’s Public Relations Officer,(PRO), Mr Tolupe Afolabi, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Iyamu explained that the corps, through its Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) Department was ready to combat criminal activities of vandals, which is usually believed in some quarters to be associated with the ember months.

He said that the NSCDC had prepared and set up Eagles Eyes Feedback that would assist them in protecting “Critical National Assets.”

The commandant added that, though there is an increase in socio-economic activities that often trigger vandalism, robbery and stealing among others during this period; the Ember months are not different from any other months in the year.

” We are aware of the fact that there may be a tendency for the destruction of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure at this period.

“Vandals may want to move around public and private corporations’ facilities destroying them for the purpose of making quick money or making use of the opportunity to steal and cause havoc in the state.

“With our preparations and the setting up of Eagles Eyes Feedback that can assist us in protecting Critical National Assets, the activities of the criminal will be curbed by the Corps,” the commandant said.

He added that the reality of the period necessitates the increase in the usage of communication network systems, rather than travelling to attend meetings or other social engagements.

“This calls for the need to protect base stations and other communication installations in the state.

” This will allow all Ekiti inhabitants to enjoy the benefits of communication network not forgetting the electrical installation that has been playing an important part to illuminate our environment and assist businesses to survive.

“Electrical installations will be adequately manned as we have been doing before now. There will be surveillance of the 132/133KVA station in the state capital,” he said.

Iyamu also assured the people of Ekiti that the ongoing water projects in the state would be protected during the ember months and beyond.

He said the command was aware that pipes and other materials are stationed in the forest, where vandals can easily destroy them; because of little or no security coverage. (NAN)

