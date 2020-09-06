Electricity, fuel hikes: NANS begins mobilisation for showdown with FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

AS Nigerians continue to kick against recent increment in electricity tariff and petroleum products, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, hinted Sunday, that it has begun mobilisation of members for a possible showdown with the federal government.

The action, according to the students’ body, was aimed at forcing the government to rescind its decision on the increment.

NANS said it had begun mobilisation of its members, saying a high-level consultation with relevant pro-people organisations and bodies for a major showdown with the government was ongoing.

While insisting that government must reverse its decision on the many increments introduced recently on essential services, NANS regretted the action of government was already causing pains and untold hardship on the people.

NANS’ Vice-President, Comrade Ojo Raymond, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said the association received with shock the news of another increment in the pump price of premium motor spirit from N145 to N161.

According to him, the newly announced pump price was not only ridiculous but also harsh, provocative and anti-people.

He said the Nigerian students unequivocally reject the increment as it would no doubt worsen the economic life, business growth and social balance of individuals and families.

“Unfortunately, in the last one week, Nigerians had noticed the emerging provocative socio-economic policies of the PMB led administration which increased cost of virtually all essential services.

“Nigerians are particularly not happy over increment in electricity tariff, cable subscription and the latest pump price, “he said.

He noted that, “Again, interest on savings in banks has been satanically reduced to 1.25 per cent from 3.75 per cent while.”

“Inflation is rising above bearable level due to the free fall of the Naira, our local currency against the dollar,” he added.

He said the Nigerian students unequivocally reject the increment as it would no doubt worsen the economic life, business growth and social balance of individuals and families.

The statement read further:“Unemployment has become a bane in our nation as there are no longer opportunities for productive youths to get engaged in order to revitalise the economy.

“Considering the effect of the lockdown brought about by the global coronavirus pandemic, it is unthinkable that the Nigerian government instead of stimulating the economy and supporting citizens with policies and programmes that ameliorates their dwindling means of livelihood will now aggravate peoples hardship through harsh economic policies. This is totally unacceptable.

“Granted that the PMB led administration is focused on removing subsidy on petroleum, the right time to effect such is outrightly not now when families are yet to recover from months of inactivity and businesses badly affected.

“Nigerians are suffering already and do not deserve any further hardship from a government they so believe will alleviate their suffering.

“As an organization, we have sound economists who can help shift government attention to areas where the economy of our nation can be sustainable.

“We wish to remind the APC government that they met the pump price of petrol at N87 and advise that the government should reverse to N100 per litre to enable citizens to cope with daily obligations. Prices of food items should, in particular, be regulated to avoid high criminality due to hunger.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students has commenced high-level consultation with relevant pro-people organisations and bodies with a view to forcing the government to rescind her decision on the many increments introduced recently on essential services.

“Our constituency is hereby put on a red alert for a clarion call to end all forms of anti-people policies.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: