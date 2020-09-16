Election violence: Reno Omokri, 5000 others sign UK, EU petition to ban culpable Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

Former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, pastor Reno Omokri and over 5000 people have signed a petition for the United Kingdom and the European Union to place a travel ban on Nigerians found culpable for promoting or aiding election violence in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced a travel ban on several unnamed Nigerian politicians for allegedly taking part or abetting electoral violence in the Kogi and Bayelsa elections.

Speaking on Monday September 14, 2019, Mr Pompeo had said: “Today, the Secretary of State is imposing additional visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections and in the run-up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections.”

However, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, Omokri initiated a petition calling on the United Kingdom and the European Union to follow the US lead. The petition received over 5000 signatures by 4.am on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, a mere 12 hours after it was started, making it the fastest Nigerian political petition to hit that number. Currently 7,000 have signed the petition.

In the petition, pastor Omokri also said that the Kaduna state governor, should be included in the restriction because, according to him, the Kaduna state governor has failed to instill peace and security of lives and property in Kaduna state.

According to him, “On September 8, 2014, the Kaduna state governor falsely accused former President Jonathan and then President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor of founding and funding Boko Haram to the tune of N50 billion. On January 27, 2013, he insulted the Lord Jesus Christ on Twitter.

On February 6, 2019, he threatened foreign observers, including observers from the EU and UK, warning that they would return in “body bags”, should they intervene in Nigeria.

On July 15, 2012, he said, “We will write this for all to read. Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day no matter how long it takes.”

On August 23, 2019, he charged the Anglican Bishop of Zaria province of Kaduna, Abiodun Ogunyemi, for defamation.

It is for this reasons that Nigerian citizens call on the government of the United Kingdom and the European Union Presidency to follow the lead of the United States and place a visa ban on election violators and dividers-of-Nigeria.

The petition can be accessed via this link http://chng.it/LGPV9r92WY”

