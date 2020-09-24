Elebuibon advocates introduction of Ifa into school curriculum

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Renowned Ifa Priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, has advocated the introduction of traditional religion into the education curriculum in South-West states.

Speaking after turning of sod of Ikin Tukun Comprehensive High School at Oke-Baale, Osogbo, he said such a step would help address social values that are being eroded in the society.

The Araba Awo of Osogbo said societal immorality was on the increase due to lack of traditional religious knowledge and history, calling for a return of the teaching of history in schools.

According to him, the Ikin Tukun Secondary School, when completed, would apart from teaching regular curriculum, also teach traditional religious knowledge by incorporating Ifa into its syllabus.

He also said returning history into the school syllabus would help the youths to understand their heritage and help mould them into better human beings.

“The school is a donation to mark the 10th anniversary of my installation as Araba Awo of Osogbo. The school will teach Ifa traditional beliefs and history alongside western education as our contribution towards revamping of the Yoruba culture,” Elebuibon said.

He also paid the fees of four indigent students while stressing the need for philanthropists to invest in the education of more indigent students, especially during this pandemic to reduce the burden on the government.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: