Eku Traditional Council splits, as spokesman walks out of palace meeting

Efforts by notable indigenes of Eku Community in Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State to prevail on the Spokesman, Chief Godwin Aganbi to let peace reign and be loyal to the Odjisi, High Chief Williams Okparume, seem to have yielded no results, as Aganbi is said to have walked out of a palace meeting on Friday alongside some chiefs.

There was a clash of interests between the Odjisi and his Spokesman, Aganbi, a situation that many said was a case of power tussle and insubordination.

A community leader, Chief Matthew Erhijakpor, who spoke through a phone conversation, said that the Spokesman walked out of a palace meeting with some chiefs on Friday, stressing though, that this is not an issue.

He added: “Aganbi has been in charge of the Council for about a year now. So, about 60 percent of the chiefs followed him. We cannot access those with him now because some of them that walked out with him could have done so because of sympathy.

“After our next seating, we will know the strength of those with him and other chiefs can then come on board. If all the chiefs in the Council come for meetings there will be no space. So, this is an opportunity for those that have been staying away to start coming around.”

According to him, a group headed by Eku illustrious son, held a meeting with him (Aganbi) and the Odjisi where all pending issues were settled.

He continued: “Aganbi promised to work with `the Odjisi and accept all his proposals. The Ovie of Agbon sent a representative to the said meeting that I can say was a reconciliatory gathering and for peace talk.”

On his reappointment as the Secretary which was opposed by Aganbi, he disclosed that it has been ratified and affirmed by even Aganbi before he stepped down and promised to give his best for the development of the community once again.

Speaking further, he revealed that Aganbi cited insults from some persons in the community as his reason for stepping down, adding that even though Aganbi has exited the position, there is no cause for alarm.

On his part, Chief Avwerosuoghene Okoro, also a presidential aspirant to head the Eku Progress Union, argued that there was peace and no split, but said that the Spokesman is the one trying to foment crisis.

He said: “The supreme leader of the community is the Odjisi. But, Aganbi is trying to overlord the Odjisi. We lost the last Odjisi last year September. Within the period to last two months, Aganbi has been in power where he played the role of the Odjisi, Spokesman, President General, Secretary General and Treasurer alone.

“Now that a new Odjisi came, he does not want to release the power to the Odijsi. Appointments that are the prerogative of the Odjisi were resisted by Aganbi. This is the issue and we cannot say it is a crisis.

“I believe the Council is one. The Otota is an ordinary appointee. The Odjisi’s decision is final.

“What Aganbi did was that he only recused himself from the position. I cannot say he resigned. Some stakeholders in the community met him and the Odjisi yesterday (Thursday) and asked him to apologise to the Odjisi which he did.

“They told him never to step on the rights of the Odjisi again which he did. But surprisingly, he came to the palace where the council meeting was held on Friday, accepted that he has gone against the Odjisi and even asked for forgiveness.

“Thereafter he said he wants to recuse himself. That position is not a special one. The next person to the spokesman, Abraham Obere has since taken over as the new Spokesman.

“We are working towards our annual festival on the 28th of September. The absence of the spokesman will not disrupt the governance of the community.”

