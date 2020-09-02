EKITI: Segun Oni tasks new PDP state executives on unity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti, Chief Segun Oni has tasked the newly elected State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the need to unite and strengthen the party through fellowship building.

Oni in a statement made available to the press by the Director-General of Atunse Ekiti, Dr Ifeoluwa Arowosoge, said: I wish to wholeheartedly congratulate the new executives of our great party who have just emerged from a peaceful and popular Congress conducted on Saturday, 29th August 2020, in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti.

“Let me take this opportunity to felicitate with all our party members, especially the Local Government and Ward Executives, who had earlier emerged from the local congresses organized across the state, for displaying zeal, steadfastness and resilience.

“Permit me to thank all our leaders in the PDP, most especially, His Excellency, former Governor Ayodele Fayose, for their dedication and commitment to the sustenance and development of our party.

“As we bask in the euphoria of this new chapter in Ekiti State PDP, I wish to urge Chief Bisi Kolawole-led executive to work steadfastly, in uniting the party and, pragmatically, in building fellowships among members.

“I want to assure the party of my support to the new leadership and, most importantly, I wish to urge everyone to contribute his or her quota to the development of the party,” he said.

Chief Oni appealed to all members of the PDP from the other side to “please shield their sword and allow all of us to come together as a family so as to achieve victory together for the party.”

This, he said, was without prejudice to the pending court case.

He said he believed “we must all strive to find a middle way out of this quagmire as members of the same political family.”

Chief Oni also directed all his supporters not to throw any tantrum on any leader or member of PDP under any circumstance whatsoever in any media and to completely ignore any reaction from APC unless it was absolutely necessary to respond.

