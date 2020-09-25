Ekiti APC: Play ‘fatherly’ role, Group tells Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Progressive Students Movement (PSM), a pan-African student movement, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti State to imbibe peace and reconciliation to further promote progress.

The President of PSM, Mr Bestman Okereafor, made the call in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

Okereafor also called upon Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State to play a fatherly role of reconciling all party members, notwithstanding ideologies and differences.

“The attention of the leadership of PSM has been drawn to recent political intrigues ongoing in Ekiti State and wish to register our total displeasure at this unpalatable development.

“PSM has studied the recent political development in the APC and Ekiti State involving the suspension of some prominent persons from the party.

“As progressives, we consider this as a bad precedence for a ruling party, and expect Gov. Fayemi, who doubles as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum to serve as an agent of progressive change.

“Gov. Fayemi should find possible ways of resolving all internal disputes within the party as a leader,’’ he said.

According to him, as stakeholders in the Nigeria Project, PSM expect the ruling party to be busy studying the outcome of the recently conducted Edo Governorship Elections in projection for the forthcoming Ondo Governorship Election.

Okereafor also implored all aggrieved APC members in the state to embrace dialogue and save the ruling party from further embarrassment. (NAN)

