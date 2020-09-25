Ekiti APC Crisis: Fayemi reacts to suspension, says it’s ‘a joke taken too far’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has reacted to his suspension by a faction of the Ekiti APC over alleged anti-party activities.

Reacting through his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi described the action as a joke taken too far.

Oyebode said the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party is governed by laws, adding that members of the group cannot hide under their recent suspension to announce a dubious suspension they lack the locus to handle.

While one would have dismissed their claims as another failed attempt to polarise the party in the state, it is also important to put it on record that the action of the group smacks of criminal impersonation as none of those who signed the purported suspension letter were executive members of the party at ward, Local government or state level.

The action is but a joke taken too far as they never had such power they want to arrogate to themselves while they were members of the party, much less now that they have been suspended.

Governor Fayemi, however, remains unperturbed by this antics of suspended members.

Well meaning members of the public as well as members of APC are urged to disregard the news of the purported suspension as it only exists in the imagination of members of the group.

Dr Kayode Fayemi remains the indisputable leader of the APC in Ekiti State.

Also reactiing, the Ekiti State APC Chairman, Paul Omotoso, described the action of the group as a comedy of the absurd.

Speaking through the party’s Director of Media, Sam Oluwalana, the Chairman directed the signatories to deny the publication with immediate effect.

The statement signed by Omotoso reads: “The attention of the Ekiti State APC SEC has been drawn to the publication which is in circulation in the social media titled, “Dr Kayode Fayemi Anti-Party Activities” purportedly signed by the following people: Senator Tony Adeniyi, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Congressman Bimbo Daramola, Hon. Robinson Ajiboye, Hon. Oye Ojo, Hon. Dr Adewale Ominrin, Hon. Femi Adeleye

“We hereby call for the confirmation or denial of the said publication by the purported signatories between now and the close of work today, September 25, 2020”.

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State, took a dramatic turn on Friday as a group loyal to Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and ex-Minister Dayo Adeyeye suspended Governor Kayode Fayemi from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Also suspended was the State APC chairman, Hon Paul Omotoso, for being allegedly brought into office by Fayemi through illegal means.

Following Fayemi’s suspension and the widespread belief that Omotoso didn’t emerge through a credible process, the factional group elected a former National Assembly member, Senator Tony Adeniyi as Acting Chairman of the State Executive Council pending the time a validly elected body will be put in place.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Ojudu and 10 other party stalwarts were suspended by APC, for allegedly defying the directive of National Executive Committee that all cases pending in court should be withdrawn.

The Fayemi’s alleged suspension was communicated in a statement signed by Ojudu and other bigwigs like: Senator Adeniyi, Senator, Senator Ojudu, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator , Bimbo Daramola, Hon Robinson Ajiboye , Ekiti North Federal Constituency, Hon Oye Ojo, Ekiti North Federal Constituency, Hon ( Dr.) Adewale Omirin, Hon Femi Adeleye.

They alleged that Fayemi manipulated the congress that brought Omotoso and members of the State Working Committee into their respective offices, while also using his position to work against the party in some elections.

Acting on the alleged infractions, the group said: “That Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State is hereby suspended from the Party in view of his numerous anti-Party activities especially his role in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.

“For five days prior to the Edo elections, Governor Fayemi hosted Mr Femi Fani- Kayode in the government house in Ado Ekiti . It was here they perfected the coup against our party in Edo State.

“This is same Fani-Kayode who daily abuses President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. We have evidence of celebration by his aides in Ekiti government house and on social media.

“We also recall his role in the gubernatorial election in Oyo State where he supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate. A second tranche of money he sent to Governor Makinde in the election was intercepted by soldiers.

“That the Paul Omotosho led faction of APC Executive in the State is hereby declared illegal and suspended from the Party for failure to emerge in accordance to the Constitution of the Party.

