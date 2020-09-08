Eholor demands apology from Gov Obaseki over alleged insult on Oba of Benin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Founder of a non-profit making organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, Tuesday, demanded an apology from the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the governorship election coming up 11 days time, within 24 hours over the alleged insult of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II and Ogidiga of Benin Kingdom contained in a purported letter written by one Osaro Omoruyi, based in Canada, who is alleged to be in the camp of the Governor.

Speaking with Vanguard, Eholor said the alleged insult of the Oba of Benin was an insult on the Binis, Edo people, Nigerians, and Africans because the Oba of Benin never took side with any candidate ahead of the election as alleged in the letter, but the Oba of Benin was just acting as a father to mediate and ensure there is a peaceful election and also to avoid any bloodbath.

The alleged letter written to insult the Oba of Benin made available to Vanguard reads thus, OBA OF BENIN MUST THREAD CAUTIOUSLY ON EDO ELECTION By Osaro Omoruyi (Canada)

The recent so-called Peace Meeting called by the revered Oba of Benin between PDP and APC will go down in the annals of the Edos as a classical case of how a monarch who is a father to all enmeshed himself in a political imbroglio between two edo gladiators and took sides with one of the parties in a very illogical and comical manner. It was glaring to all that the Oba danced naked in the market place and non of his subjects could summon the courage to draw his attention to it.

By the Oba’s performance, it was clear that the objective of the meeting was to humiliate, intimidate and cow Obaseki and his supporters. I must at this juncture commend Obaseki and Shaibu for their composure and display of maturity, humility, and respect for the Benin throne in the face of obvious provocation, hostility, and bare-faced arm twisting tactics inflicted on them in the Palace. The Oba ignored the fact that standing before him was the Governor of Edo State given the power of life and death in accordance with the rule of law irrespective of whose ax is gored. By virtue of the Nigerian Constitution, let it be made clear that the Oba or any other traditional ruler anywhere in Nigeria is subordinate to the authority of a State Governor. In fact, the Oba of Benin is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution. It is said that history repeats itself because some people fail to learn from history.

Contemporary Nigeria history is replete with cases of traditional rulers who have been deposed. The most recent one is the Ganduje/Sanusi case in Kano arising mainly from the emir who is expected to be apolitical taking sides against the Governor in an election. Even Kwankwaso couldn’t save Sanusi when the push came to a shove.

It brings to mind Achebe’s little bird Nza who after a heavy meal forgot himself and challenged his “chi” (personal god) to a wrestling duel. The Oba left no one in doubt as to how Oshiomhole courted him in 2016 for his imprimatur to make Obaseki a Governor. He now gave a condition that unless Dangote stands as “guarantor” whatever that means for him.

In other to have maximum impact on the people, the Oba ensured the whole episode was recorded in full real-time and circulated to the whole world via the internet. As a former diplomat, the Oba is aware that such peace meetings are held behind closed doors if the intentions are genuine for salutary effects.

For the avoidance of doubt let me state here that no single individual or a group has the authority under any guise to hijack the democratic right of Edo State citizens to freely elect their governor. It is the peoples’ mandate to give to anyone of their choice…”We the people…”Vox populi, vox dei” the voice of the people is the voice of God.

It was uncharitable for the Oba to have made a dubious reference to the memory of Great Agho Ogbeide Obaseki, the Governor’s grandfather. From whatever angle the Oba chose to look at that era, he cannot deny the noble roles Agho played in Benin’s history. After the British invasion, Oba Ovonramwen from his hideout sent Agho on reconnaissance to the city and he was captured. After the surrender of Ovonramwen, the British tried to use Agho as a witness to convict him but Agho refused and saved him from execution and then made Ologbosere (military commander) the fall guy who paid the supreme sacrifice. While in exile in Calabar, Ovonramwen did not forget Agho’s kind gesture and he gave Agho one of his daughters in marriage. Similarly, Oba Eweka 2 also gave his daughter in marriage to Agho. During the interregnum Agho was a paramount Administrator of Benin for 16 years. He was also Iyase of Benin. Agho died 100 years ago and he is definitely not the issue today.

The Oba without deference to the status of Shaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State referred to him publicly as a thug whereas it is in the public domain that all the attacks (Agbede, Okpella,Apana, etc) were targeted at PDP. Even after the Governor informed him that as Chief Security Officer of the State, he has documented Security Reports on these attacks. The Oba responded that he does not want to apportion blame yet he singled out Shaibu by name for lashing. He made no mention of Capt. Osa, Kabaka, and the lions and tigers. This kind of settlement is unmonarch-like. It is a far cry from a Daniel comes to judgment.

It is easy to discern the hand of Esau and the voice of Jacob in the so-called peace meeting but whatever it is, when one is sent a message as a slave he should deliver it as a free-born.

The bottom line is Edo people should be allowed to freely elect who they want as Governor in a peaceful atmosphere come 19th September 2020. Mind you Edo State is the heartbeat of Nigeria.

#@Sept2020edo

Eholor said: “I think it is rather unfortunate that politics have degenerated this high-low, and this was just for the Obaseki camp and it is not a credit for Obaseki and his administration, and as a matter of fact is a disservice for the people of Edo State and the entire nation.

“Our revered Oba cannot be compared to any monarch in the country. We are talking about the cradle of civilization. It will interest you to know that we have two kingdoms in the world; the first among equals is the Benin Kingdom; we also have two cities in the world and the two cities are Benin City and New York City.

“It is very unfortunate that the Obaseki people will reduce themselves so low to try and insult the monarch. This is a revered Oba of Benin we all cherish. I think the Oba played a rare role as a father.

“When he called them, he called my sons. I didn’t see what the Oba did wrong or what do you expect him, whether to give them some brandies. The Oba called Obaseki and said I have called you for a meeting twice but you didn’t respond to my invitation. If you have honored my invitation we wouldn’t have been here today. I think the Oba was very fair and right.

“He (Oba) also said Shuaibu my son, you are the strong one, ceasefire and order your thugs to take away their guns from the streets, we do not want bloodbath in Edo State.

“The Oba continued in his wisdom and said my dear son Obaseki, in the last eight years in office, don’t worry, it is not a do-or-die affair, please manage the situation, you are a governor of all of us not the governor of APC or PDP. I think Oba spoke very well?

“I think that in my own opinion that Obaseki government is part and parcel of this insult and manner because a reference was made to his grandfather who betrayed Oba Overanmen.

“But if he feels that the betrayal blood is not in him anymore, he should come out and denounce it, and if he does not come out and denounce it means you are accepting or giving preference to what is wrong and supporting what is wrong.

“I am giving Obaseki 24 hours to come out and apologise to the Benin people, to denounce whoever that wrote this thing, who is that impostor, Osaro from Canada; he should be revealed and be known.

“Who did it is a relatively very confirmed of Governor Obaseki, and if Obaseki does not come out to denounce it means that he is aware of it, it means he approves of it.”

The OLF boss who is also called Political Observer-General of Nigeria also stated that politics is not a do-or-die affair as it has been since the campaign and should be done with all sense of maturity in a responsible and respectable way.

“This is not do-or-die, politics is not worth dying for. I have heard Obaseki on different platforms saying that he is not anxious about the second tenure, and if you know you are not anxious coming for a second tenure why are you dragging the Oba of Benin to this mess? We have not seen it in our time. This is the first time we are seeing it.

“I want to appeal to the good people in Edo State to condemn this in totality because it is not the Oba that perhaps being insulted here, it we the Bini, Nigerians, Africa, and somebody is trying to dare our monarch. We know those that dared our monarch before and we know what they suffered.

“Do not forget his own word, the Ogidiga of Benin Kingdom, Ewuare II, The Great, he said, I invite you here to mediate between man, God, and my ancestors. I leave you all to be the judge”, he added.

