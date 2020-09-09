Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

EFCC arrests twin brothers for internet fraud in Ilorin

On 6:46 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

EFCC arrests twin brothers for internet fraud in Ilorin

The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested twin brothers:  Kehinde Adebayo and Taiye Adebayo over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

They were arrested at their hideout in Ilorin, Kwara State on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, following intelligence received by the Commission on their activities.

ALSO READ: Pay fine in time or risk arrest, FRSC advises offenders

Analyses conducted so far on their phones and laptops have linked them to the alleged offence.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!